Strays Review: A Glorious Gross-Out Comedy That Barks Up The Right Tree
After years of doubting the viability of cinema releases, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" have effectively put those fears to rest ... at least for a while. After one big blockbuster after another, August seems surprisingly light, with major players seemingly afraid to try and compete with the Barbenheimer craze. With the undeniable success of "Oppenheimer," Universal Pictures are seeking to continue its run with a film that is the polar opposite of the Cillian Murphy-led biopic: a talking dog movie.
The mere phrase "talking dog movie" is enough elicit groans. While talking-animal movies are prominent in animation, the live-action counterparts tend to be various levels of unbearable — consider "Marmaduke," "Think Like A Dog," or the "Cats & Dogs" franchise. But "Strays" seeks to buck the trend of disastrous talking-dog movies, and it's got some surprising pedigree behind it. Directed by Josh Greenbaum (who also helmed the vastly underappreciated "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar"), "Strays" is written by Dan Perrault ("American Vandal"), and produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. That's a tantalizing (and very funny) group of people, but as we've seen time and time again, even the most promising names don't always deliver.
Thankfully, that's not the case with "Strays," a riotously funny movie that perfectly scratches the itch of a need for silly, stupid movies. I can't remember the last time I saw a movie that made me laugh so hard I was actually hurting, but "Strays" delivers a number of stand-out moments that are so ludicrously silly — and so jaw-droppingly disgusting — that I found myself on the verge of tears throughout the movie. For those averse to gross-out humor, "Strays" is not the one for you — I noticed countless people hiding from the screen during the film. While so many movies about dogs treat man's best friend like an omnipotent, all-knowing, and relentlessly adorable companion, "Strays" gets that dogs are silly, often disgusting animals. That might sound like a disservice to canines, but as a lifelong dog lover (and one-time dog dad), I was thrilled to see a movie that understands everything that makes dogs so incredibly special — flaws and all.
A tail-wagging good time
"Strays" also challenges the very idea of dogs being man's best friend, instead offering a look into a life of a dog who is man's biggest enemy. There is nothing in the world that Reggie (Will Ferrell) loves more than Doug (Will Forte), his pot-smoking, deadbeat owner, who only kept Reggie after a break-up because he wanted his ex-girlfriend to be unhappy. Doug can't stand the sight of Reggie and does everything in his power to make Reggie's life miserable. He even tries to get rid of Reggie, continually driving him far away, throwing a tennis ball, and then driving away before Reggie can get back in the car, hoping to be done with him for good. But every time, Reggie returns.
That sounds depressing, doesn't it? But what "Strays" does perfectly is to funnel this through the perspective of Reggie, mining an upsetting situation for dark and deliciously funny comedy. The opening sequence, narrated by Ferrell, lets us in on how much fun Reggie finds his life, completely oblivious to the disdain radiating off his owner. The scene encapsulates the innocence of dogs while simultaneously offering twisted, shocking observations on human and animal behavior. It's the kind of thing "Strays" does brilliantly throughout the film, and if you thought the best moments of the film were all in the trailer, rest assured that it only scratches the surface of one of the most surprising movies of the year.
It's not long before Reggie loses the game with Doug (he calls it "fetch and f***") and finds himself abandoned in the city. It's there he finds Bug (Jamie Foxx), a tiny pug who talks a big game. He introduces Reggie to the world of stray dogs, and offers him a new ethos on life — instead of living to please man, it's time Reggie lives to do whatever he wants. Bug also connects Reggie with his friends Maggie (Isla Fisher), a confident sniffer dog ignored by her owner in favor of a young puppy, and Hunter (Randall Park), a sweet, sensitive, well-hung (a legitimately important plot point) dog who works in an old folks home. The four form a fast friendship, bonding over a love of eating their own poop, a hatred of fireworks, and a desire to live life on their own terms.
I can't really overstate what a delightful surprise "Strays" is. Many comedies of late offer a non-stop flurry of jokes for the first couple of acts, before acquiescing to emotional fulfillment, leaving the laughs behind in favor of character development. While "Strays" does take a few beats to get emotional and tap into its characters' histories, it never stops being the ridiculous, silly, and knowingly stupid movie it is. And that's an all-too-rare, but totally wonderful thing. "Strays" is never better than when it leans into getting laughs, and it never really stops going for the jugular. For its blissful 93 minutes, it never stops being an all-out comedy.
A diamond in the woof
Though Reggie is convinced Doug loves and misses him, Bug, Maggie, and Hunter help him realize that Doug was nothing short of a horrible owner. When Reggie discovers the truth (which doesn't take very long, the movie is only 93 minutes long), he decides to get revenge: He's going to bite Doug's d**k off.
Yes, "Strays" is about a group of dogs banding together to get revenge on a bad human. Amid reports of animal shelters all over the world being at capacity thanks to people getting puppies during the pandemic and returning them when they became unruly, it feels especially timely. Through all the absurdity, an endless barrage of swear words, and graphic humor (please, don't take your young children to see this movie), "Strays" has a really valuable message at its core: for the love of all that's holy, be good to your pets.
Though I had a feeling "Strays" could be special, I'm still pretty floored by just how hilarious it is. Perrault's script finds an excellent balance of wince-worthy humor and genuine heart, and the voice acting is more than spirited enough to make up for the inevitable issues with trying to make animals emote like humans. It has no interest in being high-brow or making any grand statements — it just wants to make you laugh with potty humor and hilarious observations. Throw in a blast of a soundtrack, and the most surprising and utterly perfect needle drop of the year, and "Strays" might just be the "Citizen Kane" of silly, stupid movies.
/Film Rating: 8 out of 10