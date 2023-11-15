Today In Good News: The 2023 Box Office Has Already Surpassed The Entire Total For 2022

Hollywood chatter has been dominated by the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes in recent months, and understandably so. But with those strikes settled, we can turn our collective attention elsewhere. In this case, we're looking at the annual box office and there's some very good news on that front. Midway through November 2023, we've already eclipsed the entire domestic box office total for 2022. That means the pandemic recovery is still going strong and movie theaters continue to be on the mend after 2020 brought them to what felt like the brink of extinction.

As of this writing, the domestic box office total for 2023 stands at $7.78 billion, per Box Office Mojo. 2022, meanwhile, topped out at $7.36 billion. So we're already pacing well above that number and, roughly speaking, we can expect to finish the year with $9 billion or more in ticket sales in North America for the year. The good news is that we've trended upward every year since 2020, when sales fell to an abysmal $2.1 billion due to the pandemic.

The somewhat bad news is that we're still a far cry from the record levels of box office that were achieved in 2019 when the market topped out at $11.36 billion, led by massive Disney hits like "Avengers: Endgame" ($858 million domestic/$2.8 billion worldwide) and "The Lion King" ($543 million domestic/$1.65 billion worldwide). The annual box office has totaled at least $10 billion since 2009, so we've still got a long way to go before we reach pre-pandemic levels again. The big difference though is the number of movies released in theaters annually. In 2019, it was 910 movies. This year, we've had 491 so far. Still, the recovery has remained steady, even if it's been slower than many hoped.