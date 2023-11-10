Disney Has Delayed Marvel's Deadpool 3, Captain America 4, Blade, & More

With both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes finally over (pending the SAG-AFTRA vote) after the AMPTP stopped cosplaying as comic book villains and offered a fair deal, Hollywood studios are now rearranging their release schedules for the next few years. Many finished films were delayed due to the cast's inability to promote or do publicity campaigns during the strike, while those in production were put on pause as actors took to the picket lines. As such, the entire industry's calendar has to shift around to accommodate these big changes, and now that Disney and Marvel have staked their claim on future dates, it's only a matter of time before the rest of the "we don't want to go up against Disney" release dates from other studios fall into place.

The update that superhero fans are probably anticipating most, the untitled third film in the "Deadpool' series, has been understandably moved off of its original May 3, 2024 release date and will now arrive on July 26, 2024. This isn't that big of a change all things considered, but with the actors and writers back to work, this means Ryan Reynolds is free to improv whatever twisted, raunchy, hilarious nonsense pops into his Wade Wilson-pilled noggin on set.

This means that "Deadpool 3" is taking over the date originally slated for "Captain America: New World Order," which is instead moving to February 14, 2025. It does feel a bit odd to see such a clear summer blockbuster move all the way to the end of winter, but February is traditionally seen as a "dump month," so there's likely not going to be any huge competition for the film. Then again, with everything shifting around, maybe another studio will take a big swing and throw one of their delayed, highly-anticipated releases up against it.