Is It Time To Let The MCU Just Die?

On November 1, 2023, Variety printed an article wherein a Marvel insider — careful to keep their name hidden — noted that Marvel Studios was "truly ****ed" when it came to the character of Kang (Jonathan Majors). Kang, some Marvel fans might be able to tell you, is an interdimensional, time-traveling supervillain who is in league with myriad duplicates of himself from across the multiverse. Kang is hyper-intelligent and aims to erase whole timelines from the multiverse until he is essentially the only sentient being left standing. Or something. His motivation isn't wholly interesting. An upcoming film, as Disney announced in 2022, will be called "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," so it seems clear that the company wants to arrange their next major team-up event — a la "Avengers: Endgame" — around Kang. The insider quoted in Variety has revealed that Kang is underwhelming. This, in addition to the slew of bad press surrounding Majors and his assault trial.

This crisis, the Variety article points out, came at the end of a long downward slide for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Once peerless in box office receipts and endlessly capable of sucking the air out of the room when it came to any serious discussion about the cinematic medium, the MCU is now experiencing a dramatic contraction. Several of its more recent films haven't been as well-received or as successful as their predecessors, and stories have been coming out more and more about the studio's sloppy VFX handling and last-minute, over-moneyed changes.

Perhaps this isn't merely superhero fatigue. Perhaps we're looking at something that's been on life support for too long. Perhaps the time has come to just let this mishegoss end.