As The Writers Strike Heats Up, The Studios Have Become Absolute Movie Villains

Labor disputes are obviously won and lost at the bargaining table, but the public relations battle is vital to stiffening workers' resolve, especially if it's a prolonged stoppage.

Take for instance the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The gulf between both parties is distressingly wide. Faced with shortened show orders, decreasing pay, the nightmarish demands of a mini-room, and a lack of transparency from streamers as to the profitability of their shows and movies, writers are demanding increases in compensation across the board so they can afford to live in the cities where they create art for wildly successful corporations. Meanwhile, the studios, networks, and streamers would like writers to go away so they can dazzle their shareholders with profits the likes of which no media company has ever seen.

How serious is the AMPTP about putting a multitude of writers permanently out of work so they can farm out their highly skilled contributions to AI? Given that they peaced out of negotiations early, and have evinced zero interest in returning to the table, many people caught up in this tumult have feared they're happy to coast on finished or in-production content while said "content creators" risk everything to fight for a living wage.

Some people felt this view was a tad cynical. Fortunately, executives are as arrogant as they are dumb, and, thanks to Deadline, we now have them on the record explicitly wishing ruin on their grossly underpaid employees. And in the dog days of what promises to be a long stoppage, this is exactly what striking writers needed to hear to maintain the moral high ground.