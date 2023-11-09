Why The Hollywood Strike Wins Are A Victory For Everyone (Yes, Even You)

Any way you cut it, it's hard to get by in America these days. Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic led to an economic recession, experts say the country still teeters on the edge of another major downturn. Issues like inflation make it hard for many people to afford gas, rent, and everything else, and the cost of living doesn't seem to be coming down anytime soon. The fight for a living wage isn't always achieved through labor movements, but it often is, and the SAG-AFTRA and WGA wins strengthen the position of trade unions as a whole across the country. In fact, in August 2023, one poll showed that U.S. support for unions was at its highest point since the 1960s.

This seemingly sudden love for unions basically comes down to two factors: visibility and solidarity. "The desire to have a union is contagious. Workers see successful strikes, they see successful negotiations and that inspires peoples' hopes and raises their expectations," UC Berkeley's Labor Center Chair Ken Jacobs told Spectrum News. When workers from all kinds of professions see something like a strike work for a group as massive and high-profile as SAG-AFTRA or the WGA, it's a lot easier for them to envision their own fight for better pay and treatment, and to potentially make it a reality. Employees working everywhere from Manhattan's Alamo Drafthouse to Stanford's graduate workers' program have formed historic unions in 2023 while Kaiser Permanente's healthcare workers and Swedish Tesla workers are just two of many workforces that have gone on strike this year.

What does this mean for you? Well, that you, too, can start or join a union and push for better pay and treatment if necessary. There's a wave of pro-worker activism happening all around us: why not ride it?