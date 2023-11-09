Historic Actors Strike Set To End, Protections Against AI Established

After 117 days on strike, SAG-AFTRA has finally approved a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), according to Variety. This follows the historic deal brokered by the Writers Guild of America and the Directors Guild. The Screen Actors Guild arguably put the most pressure on the studios for a fair raise in wages and updated protections against the rising concern of AI-generated performances using the likeness of their members.

Details of what is in the package haven't been released as of yet, but we do know the approval was unanimously agreed upon by SAG's negotiating committee, which bodes well for the members who have been striking since July 14, 2023.

The strike orders are being lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, November 9, 2023, which means actors will once again be able to work on films and TV series as well as promote their movies just about to hit theaters.

Before the agreement becomes official, it will need to be voted on by the SAG-AFTRA national board, but if the negotiating committee is on board (and unanimously, at that), that's a pretty good indication the deal is to everybody's satisfaction, so it's likely to be ratified.