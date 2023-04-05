Metaphysic, Hollywood's Hottest A.I. Company Is Trying To Eliminate Likeness Abuse Loopholes

A.I. isn't going away anytime soon, and as technologies continue to advance, the opportunities for nefarious usage grow. It was only a few weeks ago that many were fooled by A.I.-generated photos of disgraced, twice-impeached former president Donald Trump being arrested, or the faux-images of Pope Francis in his sickest drip: a white puffer coat. While these moments of foolishness were relatively harmless, we're already seeing disturbing abuses of this deepfake technology. Take for example Brandon 'Atrioc' Ewing, a Twitch streamer who was caught possessing pornography featuring deep-faked likenesses of streamers he knows in real life.

Fortunately, one of the pioneers in the field is using himself as a guinea pig to try and close the easily exploited loopholes that currently exist by becoming the first person to file for copyright registration of A.I. likeness, creating new rights for digital property.

"Generative A.I. can create content that looks and feels real, and regular people's avatars can be inserted into content by third parties without their consent. This is not right, and we should never lose control over our identity, privacy, or biometric data," said Thomas Graham, CEO of Metaphysic. "I hope that copyright registration of the photo-realistic A.I.-generated version of myself will increase my ability to take action against unauthorized A.I. impersonations of myself in the future."

Metaphysic is the company being used by Robert Zemeckis to de-age his actors in real-time for "Home," and is quickly becoming Hollywood's go-to service for A.I.-generated likeness replication. Graham continued, saying, "We all need to work hard to ensure that future laws and regulations strengthen individual's rights and protect vulnerable members of society."