Robert Zemeckis' Here Will Use Artificial Intelligence To De-Age Its Actors

Robert Zemeckis, Eric Roth, and Tom Hanks have already proven to be a recipe for success, which is why it's so exciting that the trio behind "Forrest Gump" are reuniting for the film adaptation of Richard McGuire's critically-acclaimed graphic novel, "Here." The source material is fascinating, as it tells the story of multiple timelines centered on one New England location — first as wilderness and later becoming the site of a home — where multiple stories play out across generations. In addition to Hanks, "Here" will also star Kelly Reilly, Robin Wright, and Paul Bettany.

As the story takes place over the course of numerous lifetimes, it would have been unsurprising to learn if Zemeckis gathered a star-studded ensemble to round out his cast. However, this is Robert "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" Zemeckis we're talking about, so of course he's got something more technological up his cinematic sleeve. Rather than cast additional actors, Zemeckis has paired with the company Metaphysic as part of their strategic partnership with the Creative Arts Agency (CAA). According to the official announcement, "Through this partnership, Metaphysic and CAA will work together to unlock creative possibilities for artists using A.I. across film, television, and entertainment."

That's right, Zemeckis is utilizing A.I. technology to de-age the actors, and transform them in real-time. For the uninitiated, Metaphysic appeared on "America's Got Talent," transforming real performers into realistic, moving avatars of Elvis Presley, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Terry Crews. Performers stand in front of their state-of-the-art cameras, and the A.I. can transform them into, well, just about anyone. In the case of "Here," it'll be different versions of Hanks, Reilly, Wright, and Bettany.