Here: Everything We Know So Far About Robert Zemeckis' Graphic Novel Adaptation Starring Tom Hanks

Legendary filmmaker Robert Zemeckis has always loved a good technical challenge. His early classics like "Back to the Future" and "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" balance their visual effects wizardry with precise storytelling. Even his infamous motion-capture animated movies are pretty seamless in terms of their narratives, once you look past their uncanny CG humans. But ever since his return to live-action directing 10 years ago, Zemeckis has too often sacrificed good storytelling in favor of showcasing new film tech.

His latest project, "Here," will once again put Zemeckis' technical know-how to the test. It also sounds a whole lot more ambitious than his last two movies as a director ("The Witches" and "Pinocchio"). Is that a good thing? Zemeckis' previous film right before that pair, 2018's "Welcome to Marwen," was so ill-conceived and mishandled, it's hard not to worry about him taking another huge swing at this stage in his career. Still, for my money, I would rather see Zemeckis fall flat on his butt again trying to hit a home run than not try at all.

So, with that in mind, let's break down what we know about "Here" so far (its decidedly SEO-unfriendly title aside).