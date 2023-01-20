M3GAN Director Gerard Johnstone On A.I., The Future Of The Series, And Making 'A Dent In Culture' [Exclusive Interview]

The last time that we talked, you said M3GAN's dance was the natural evolution of the character, but it has become a worldwide phenomenon. What is it like to see a moment that was not in the original script become a phenomenon?

I mean, surreal is such an overused term, but really, that's all I can think of. I mean, when I saw all those girls walk out at that NFL game, it was just unbelievable. It was such a silly idea — all I wanted to do was make the movie more fun.

And it was a really stressful day shooting that scene. Every day on the movie was stressful. And so none of us were thinking, "Hey, this is going to make a dent in the culture." It was just like, "Oh my God, did we even get it? I think we got it." And then you just move on so quickly. And we were trying to use the best takes and do justice to Amie [Donald, M3GAN's body] and the choreographer that had come up with a dance.

And I think I said at the time, there were other dances that she did, and there were some other moves that I wish we had been able to include that were just as equally kind of creepy. And it's funny because we got to come back and do some pickups, and for a while, I was kind of campaigning to add a few more shots to that dance sequence. But by then the trailer had come out and it did what it did, and I realized, "Oh, I don't think I need to do any more. I think it's good." And the more I see it, the more I realize how it's just become its own perfect little moment.