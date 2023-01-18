M3GAN 2 Is Officially Happening, With All Surviving Characters Returning In 2025

This post contains mild spoilers for "M3GAN."

Attention all besties! A sequel to "M3GAN" is officially in the works, even if it'll be a while before it hits screens. Officially titled "M3GAN 2.0," the film has been greenlit by Universal Pictures and will once again be produced by Blumhouse and Atomic Monster. Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, the final girls at the center of the doll's reign of terror, will return, as will screenwriter Akela Cooper.

However, one name that is uncertain to return is Gerard Johnstone. The director was not mentioned in a release sent to press, but The Hollywood Reporter claims that producers are planning to conduct negotiations for him to come back. It would be a bit of a downer if he didn't -– after all, his experience in horror-comedy arguably helped make "M3GAN" the cultural phenomenon it has become. That being said, if a deal isn't struck, perhaps the rising Cooper could take a crack at getting behind the camera. The original film is just as much her story as it is Johnstone's.

Anyways, it's still unclear what exactly "M3GAN 2.0" will be about. However, the ending did give a pretty significant clue. We won't divulge specifics here, but if you've seen the film, check out our analysis of the ending and what exactly it hinted at for the future. Trust us, regardless of rating, it's already shaping up to be wild.