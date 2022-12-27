M3GAN Blasts A Woman With A Pressure Washer In New M3GAN Featurette
Remember that sweet spot in the 2010s when a show like "Black Mirror" was rightfully creepy in its approach to technology becoming a thing of destruction, but was still far enough out from reality that we could still have fun with the futuristic concepts from a safe distance? Welp, the upcoming Blumhouse horror flick, "M3GAN" is kicking down the door to remind us the future is now, old man. We've already seen from the film's trailer that playtime is over for the Model 3 Generative Android known as M3GAN because when an AI with a directive to protect its primary user from emotional and physical harm becomes self-aware and overprotective, she might as well be a military-grade weapon.
Unlike the killer dolls that came before like Chucky or Annabelle, M3GAN isn't a haunted ghost in the machine — she's what happens when science evolves faster than we can control it. She's like if someone gave HAL 9000 from "2001: A Space Odyssey" a cuter voice, better styling, and the ability to do aerial flips. Eat your heart out, Barbie, Tiffany, Brahms, Billy, and that Clown from "Poltergeist," there's a new sheriff in town, and her name is M3GAN.
Blumhouse released a new behind-the-scenes featurette in preparation for the release of "M3GAN" early next year, with director Gerard Johnstone, producer/co-story creator James Wan, producer Jason Blum, and star Allison Williams all discussing the power, prowess, and petrifying nature of the pint-sized, power-washer wielding, killing machine.
Check out the M3GAN featurette here
There are a number of reasons why some people may find artificial intelligence (AI) to be scary or unsettling. One reason may be a fear of the unknown or a lack of understanding about how AI works. Some people may also be concerned about the potential risks or negative consequences of using AI, such as the possibility of job loss or the potential for AI to be used in harmful or unethical ways. Another reason why AI may be perceived as scary is that it is often depicted in science fiction and popular media as a potentially malevolent or rogue technology that poses a threat to humanity. This portrayal of AI in media can contribute to the perception of AI as a potentially dangerous or frightening technology. It's important to note that AI has the potential to be used for a wide range of positive applications, and it is important to approach the development and use of AI with caution and care.
It should also hopefully scare the absolute pants off you to know that the above description was not written by me, it was written by the ChatGPT AI bot when I asked, "Why are people afraid of AI?" I tried to ask it about "M3GAN," but the AI hasn't been educated on her just yet ... or maybe the ChatGPT AI is just as afraid of her as we are. As director Gerard Johnstone horrifically points out, "I think people need to be reminded of the fact that this technology is here," he says. "We're not that far from something like M3GAN existing and that is pretty unsettling."
"M3GAN" storms her way into theaters (and our hearts) on January 6, 2023.