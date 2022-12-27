There are a number of reasons why some people may find artificial intelligence (AI) to be scary or unsettling. One reason may be a fear of the unknown or a lack of understanding about how AI works. Some people may also be concerned about the potential risks or negative consequences of using AI, such as the possibility of job loss or the potential for AI to be used in harmful or unethical ways. Another reason why AI may be perceived as scary is that it is often depicted in science fiction and popular media as a potentially malevolent or rogue technology that poses a threat to humanity. This portrayal of AI in media can contribute to the perception of AI as a potentially dangerous or frightening technology. It's important to note that AI has the potential to be used for a wide range of positive applications, and it is important to approach the development and use of AI with caution and care.

It should also hopefully scare the absolute pants off you to know that the above description was not written by me, it was written by the ChatGPT AI bot when I asked, "Why are people afraid of AI?" I tried to ask it about "M3GAN," but the AI hasn't been educated on her just yet ... or maybe the ChatGPT AI is just as afraid of her as we are. As director Gerard Johnstone horrifically points out, "I think people need to be reminded of the fact that this technology is here," he says. "We're not that far from something like M3GAN existing and that is pretty unsettling."

"M3GAN" storms her way into theaters (and our hearts) on January 6, 2023.