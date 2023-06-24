Directors Guild Votes To Ratify Deal With Studios And Streamers, Avoiding Strike

Any last hopes that the Directors Guild of America might stand in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America while it's on strike in Hollywood just went out the window, as the DGA has now officially voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement between it and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers).

According to the DGA's press release issued June 23, the three-year contract was ratified by an "overwhelming margin" of 87%. That comes with the caveat that only 41% of eligible guild members — which includes assistant and associate directors, unit production managers, and stage managers — actually voted. Still, the guild was quick to emphasize that the turnout for this vote "exceeded any prior DGA ratification vote." As The Hollywood Reporter notes, even the WGA only had 36.7% of its members vote during its last reported turnout in 2017.

DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter said the new agreement "secures gains on wages, global streaming residuals, safety, diversity and creative rights that build for the future and impact every category of member in our Guild." However, some members expressed concern to THR that the deal's provision on generative AI "wasn't airtight enough," that the deal made no gains on the transparency of streaming data, and that the DGA "had squandered the unusual leverage provided by the writers' strike."

As we previously reported, the WGA is currently fighting for viewership-based residuals, which are contingent upon streamers being more transparent about viewership numbers (in the way of Nielsen ratings, which are compiled by an outside agency from TV networks). And while the DGA's agreement ensures "that generative AI cannot replace the duties performed by members," some creators, like "Spartacus" showrunner Steven DeKnight, have pointed out that generative AI is a "very specific term" and "there are several other kinds of AI tools."