In Black Mirror Season 6, Real Life Tech Horrors Have Finally Caught Up With The Show

This post contains spoilers for "Black Mirror," season 6, episode 1.

For over a decade, "Black Mirror" has been "The Twilight Zone" of technology, a show where the dystopian future never feels far off. Like most anthologies, "Black Mirror" season 6 is a mixed bag, but as it progresses, it becomes an outright genre-buster, straying from science fiction into true crime and several horror sub-genres.

In some ways, what started out on Netflix as an imported British series has long since gone Hollywood and become more about celebrity than technology. With episodes set in 1969, 1979, and 2006 (the year Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri, was born), this is a backward-looking "Black Mirror."

By introducing its own meta version of Netflix, "Streamberry," and filling it with in-universe titles related to previous "Black Mirror" stories (Will Poulter's face signals "Finding Ritman" as a callback to the interactive film, "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch"), the season 6 premiere, "Joan Is Awful," offers one possible explanation for this retreat into the past. After the premiere, some or all of what we see the rest of the reason — beginning with the next episode, "Loch Henry" — could simply be content that characters like Joan (Annie Murphy) would watch on Streamberry.

That's not to say "Black Mirror" has totally lost its identity as a series about the dangers of current and future technology. While uneven in its celebrities-playing-themselves conceit (in an "Ocean's Twelve" kind of way), "Joan Is Awful" nonetheless feels ripped from the headlines of 2023. It's an episode that shows how the tech horrors of the present have caught up with "Black Mirror," reminding the audience that the cracked, screen-based culture it inhabits has become a real-world episode of the very show it's watching.