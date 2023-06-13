Netflix Was Surprisingly Cool About Black Mirror's Meta Streamberry

"Black Mirror" is about to get majorly meta. The Netflix hit returns for its sixth season this week after four years off the air, and it turns out the time away gave series creator Charlie Brooker the chance to come up with some uniquely bonkers stuff. The new season seems to have plenty of tricks up its sleeve, from a retro space-age saga to an episode that may or may not be a full-blown foray into horror. The episode that seems most certain to get audiences talking, though, is "Joan Is Awful," a bizarre meta-story starring "Schitt's Creek" actor Annie Murphy — and Salma Hayek Pinault, who plays Murphy's character in what basically amounts to a Netflix Original about her life.

The show's version of Netflix is called Streamberry, and though the product title seems different enough to nip any comparisons in the bud, the visual design of the streamer is distinctly Netflix-esque, too. The trailer for the new season opens with Murphy's Joan and her partner scrolling through a Netflix-like interface, trying to decide what to watch. Instead of the red "N" logo we all know, the trailer also kicks off with an "S" logo instead. It's a level of self-reference so obvious that it's hard to believe the streamer signed off on it, but according to Brooker, the company was actually pretty chill about the whole thing.