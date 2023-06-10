What The Heck Is Black Mirror Season 6's 'Red Mirror'?

So what could Red Mirror be? It seems like there's a more-than-negligible chance that it could be a new "Black Mirror" banner meant to indicate that an episode we're about to watch isn't confined to the sci-fi label. The series has long since incorporated horror elements, but unlike "The Twilight Zone," the anthology classic it's often compared to, "Black Mirror" has never crossed fully into horror or fantasy territory. With a Red Mirror banner distinguishing an episode like "Demon 79" from the rest of the season, it's possible Charlie Brooker could free himself up from the constraints of the titular screens referred to in the series title. If the black mirror the show is named after is a darkened phone or computer screen, as Brooker has said before, what kind of mirror is red? Based on the title of "Demon 79," probably a hellish one.

This is, of course, pure speculation at this point as "Black Mirror" hasn't yet been released on Netflix. Yet Brooker himself has given statements that seem to support the idea that "Black Mirror" will push beyond the limits of its dystopic sci-fi label this year. In an interview with Netflix's site Tudum, Brooker said, "I've always felt that 'Black Mirror' should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what's the point?" He explained that the show "should be a series that can't be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself." If that reinvention involves a successful shift toward new genres, it could be a return to form for a once-esteemed series that has lost its consistency in recent seasons.