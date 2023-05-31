Black Mirror Season 6 Trailer: Netflix Presents Five More Dark Reflections

Just when you thought it was safe to be on your phone again, the near-future sci-fi anthology series "Black Mirror" is returning to Netflix for season 6, with a star-studded cast and plenty more portents of doom.

Actually, though, this upcoming collection of stories won't just be another iteration of "what if phones, but too much." Creator Charlie Brooker told The Sunday Times that he's become "a bit bored" with the typical formula for the series. "I didn't want to be just hitting the same premises over and over again. Like, 'What if this app ruined your life?'" Brooker elaborated. "Or, 'Oh look! It turns out you're in virtual reality.' So there was a slight reset."

The first teaser trailer for "Black Mirror" season 6 dropped last month and teased such horrors as disco fashion and dial-up internet. There will be five episodes in the sixth season, and actors featured include Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, "Schitt's Creek" star Annie Murphy (pictured above as the titular Joan of the episode "Joan is Awful"), Salma Hayek Pinault, Josh Hartnett, Michael Cera, Kate Mara, and Himesh Patel.