Black Mirror Season 6 Trailer: The Netflix Series Returns, In Case The Real World Isn't Nightmarish Enough For You
We all thought it was over ... because we're living it. But no, "Black Mirror" is returning — and much sooner than you might think. The Emmy-winning series is back for season 6 in two months, and they even surprised us with an interesting, silly, and somewhat intense teaser trailer to get us excited.
In the one-minute sneak peek, we get a glimpse of new and bizarre stories that seem to include a massive spaceship, totally archaic dial-up internet, and a woman getting her head brutally bashed into a glass showcase. It looks crazy, chaotic, hilarious, and upsetting — which means "Black Mirror" seems to be up to all its old tricks and possibly even more.
Oh, and they also seem to include some seriously thrilling actors. The cast this season is totally stacked—and it's massive too. Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek Pinault, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Zazie Beetz, Rory Culkin, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, and Samuel Blenkin all take part in the resurgence of the dark and satirical anthology series.
Black Mirror season 6 trailer
Considering this season's tagline is "Expect the unexpected," I do have hope that Charlie Brooker will bring this unsettling project to new places and continue to reinvent the show we've all grown to really love despite, well, how closely it resembles our real world, even in its most outlandish moments. Netflix calls season 6 "the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet," which is promising, but only time will tell if this return was actually worth it or not. Personally, I don't want to experience, or even relive, any more "Black Mirror" until the world stops being so insane, so it has to really be killer to be worth it.
According to Brooker, subverting expectations about the series was crucial for its return—and to be honest, that does have me excited. Hopefully, the creative brain can deliver. He told Netflix:
"I've always felt that 'Black Mirror' should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what's the point? It should be a series that can't be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself. ...Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect. Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar 'Black Mirror' tropes we've also got a few new elements, including some I've previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a 'Black Mirror' episode' even is. The stories are all still tonally 'Black Mirror' through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."
"Black Mirror" returns to Netflix in June, but a firm release date has not yet been announced.