Black Mirror Season 6 Trailer: The Netflix Series Returns, In Case The Real World Isn't Nightmarish Enough For You

We all thought it was over ... because we're living it. But no, "Black Mirror" is returning — and much sooner than you might think. The Emmy-winning series is back for season 6 in two months, and they even surprised us with an interesting, silly, and somewhat intense teaser trailer to get us excited.

In the one-minute sneak peek, we get a glimpse of new and bizarre stories that seem to include a massive spaceship, totally archaic dial-up internet, and a woman getting her head brutally bashed into a glass showcase. It looks crazy, chaotic, hilarious, and upsetting — which means "Black Mirror" seems to be up to all its old tricks and possibly even more.

Oh, and they also seem to include some seriously thrilling actors. The cast this season is totally stacked—and it's massive too. Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek Pinault, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Zazie Beetz, Rory Culkin, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, and Samuel Blenkin all take part in the resurgence of the dark and satirical anthology series.