Blockbuster Series Creator Vanessa Ramos Knows It's Funny The Show Is On Netflix

The new series "Blockbuster" just hit Netflix, and if that sentence sounds strange to you, you're not alone. The new sitcom about the world's last Blockbuster store certainly seems like an odd fit for the streaming giant that all but put it out of business, and the team behind the show was acutely aware of the dissonance. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Vanessa Ramos was asked whether Netflix execs are aware of the irony of a show about their former competitor landing on the streamer.

"They absolutely do," Ramos told the outlet, but she says the folks at Netflix were totally okay with being talked about in the show. "I was so thrilled that they were on our side. It's weirder to not acknowledge it. We have a couple references to it throughout the show." The series follows Timmy (Randall Park), the manager of a Midwest Blockbuster that unceremoniously becomes the franchise's last location in the series premiere. The rest of the season involves the Blockbuster team fighting to stay relevant during the streaming era.

Ramos points out that the show even included some specific references to the streamer's shortcomings. "In the pilot, our customer played by Carl Tart is looking for a movie because the algorithm keeps recommending The Great British Bake Off, and his girlfriend left him for a pastry chef in Manchester," she says. It's a good joke about what Armstrong calls "the downside" of Netflix's recommendation feature. It's also one of a few in the series that comes at the streamer's expense. "They let us take our shots at the algorithm, and we were surprised at how many times we got to call it out," Ramos says.