Netflix Is Still Spending Big, But For How Long And On What?

It is a secret to probably nobody with an internet connection that Netflix has not had a particularly good year. The company's stock has absolutely plummeted from its high of highs to a several-year low, with the streaming service losing somewhere in the neighborhood of 70% of its value during 2022, including something like $54 billion overnight in April. This all stems from stronger competition in the streaming wars and a report of subscriber losses in the first quarter of the year, with a further loss of 2 million subscribers expected to be lost in the second quarter. It's all bad and the company seems to have few good solutions. Yet, it has been made quite clear that Netflix still plans to spend lots and lots of money over the next couple of years.

In a recent report from Variety, it was revealed that Netflix has launched a "charm offensive" with co-CEO Ted Sarandos, head of global film Scott Stuber and head of global television Bela Bajaria speaking with top creators and agents, stating that they still plan to spend "aggressively" not only to make but to market movies and shows. Also of note, the company's content budgets for this year and 2023 are said to be locked in place, with a $17 billion spend expected in 2022, matching last year's gigantic content cash dump.

Yes, Netflix has 222 million subscribers worldwide and yes, that is still by far the biggest number for any streaming service in the game. But the key is growth and it seems they've hit a wall, with Wall Street no longer seeing a big, bright future for the streaming giant. So, what is Netflix going to do with these billions and billions of dollars over the next couple of years and, perhaps the bigger question is, how long can they possibly keep this up with the stock price dropping so sharply?