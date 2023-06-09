How One Black Mirror Season 6 Episode Borrowed From 2001, James Bond, And Das Boot

"We didn't want it to be a period movie from today's perspective looking back, but more like an undiscovered movie that somebody shot at that time," Kramer explained. "Stanley Kubrick is, of course, the master, but they were trying to craft a version of the future from their knowledge. This should look like it's from 1969." The episode, then, likely couldn't pull too much from Kubrick's ahead-of-its-time space epic; instead, it tried to imagine how filmmakers from the sixties might have conceptualized a space station from that same era. They looked at Skylab, the first-ever U.S. space station that launched in 1973, but also looked at Bird 1, the fictional spaceship in "You Only Live Twice." That, Kramer said, "was where people got the idea of what a rocket looked like, because it wasn't in the media."

The Bird 1 in part resembles the rockets that would take flight in the decades to follow the 1967 spy film, but looks more like a capsule or missile with no visible propulsion system or landing gear. Kramer says that the design team behind the upcoming "Black Mirror" episode also "wanted a ship that was believable if space travel happened at the time." He explains that the ship, which SFX describes as more "grounded" than typical sci-fi ships seen in franchises like "Star Wars," is "not round because people decided that round things are cool; it is round because it fits into the rocket and that is the only way to get it into space." An entire ship interior was built for the episode, which apparently uses minimal special effects outside of a moonwalk scene.