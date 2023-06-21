Secret Invasion's Opening Sequence Is Made From AI-Generated Art

If, while watching the animated intro sequence for Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," you found yourself thinking that it looks a lot like those oddball AI-generated "artworks" that have been cropping up all over the internet this year, you're not wrong.

Director and executive producer Ali Selim told Polygon that VFX company Method Studios used artificial intelligence to create the intro sequence, explaining that he felt it was thematically appropriate: "When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? Who did this? Who is this?"

"Who did this?" indeed. Method Studios has yet to comment on exactly what process was used for creating the intro sequence. However, the current generation of AI text-to-image models, like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, use datasets of billions of images scraped from the internet. These data sets teach the AI what kinds of images are associated with particular words, in order for it to then produce images based on text prompts. Selim admitted that he doesn't really understand how the program used by Method Studios works:

"We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change."

Whether you think the results are awesome or terrible, "Secret Invasion" having an AI-generated opening sequence is problematic — both legally and ethically.