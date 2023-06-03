Why The WGA Won't Budge On The Issue Of Robots Writing Screenplays [ATX]

Audiences in attendance laughed at the vivid comparison (which A.I. probably couldn't have come up with — just saying), but Iwinski continued with a frank assessment of what might be going on behind the scenes when it comes to Hollywood's sudden push to embrace A.I. tech. "I believe that executives are very susceptible to vaporware," he explained, "and there's some tech guy coming in going, 'Hey, A.I. is actually gonna be able to fly us to the moon!'" The problem is that A.I. "doesn't really need to" deliver on its promises "because, like crypto, if I just need to get all your money then it doesn't matter if it doesn't pan out in the end — as long I avoid the SEC."

In short, the WGAE negotiating committee member says AI might "promise the moon and deliver a mountain." But even writers who seem willing to see the potential good in the technology agree that it still needs to be addressed in the next WGA contract.

"The Vampire Diaries" co-creator Julie Plec — who represented WGA West at the panel alongside "Grey's Anatomy" writer-producer Zoanne Clack — told attendees, "I have compassion for the powers that be that are like, 'We don't even know what this means. Why would we cement rules in it?'" Yet Plec points to the 2007 writers' strike, in which WGA members left work for 100 days for the right to a cut of what would soon become the streaming world, as an example of why it's important to get ahead of these conversations.

"There is a little bit of a [fool me once], fool me twice thing happening because we got heavily gaslit in 2007," Plec says, paraphrasing conversations in which the WGA were questioned about what they were even fighting for in the new media landscape.