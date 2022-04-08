Marvel Has Paid America Chavez Co-Creator 'Nothing' For Her Appearance In Doctor Strange 2

Comic book movies generate billions of dollars at the box office, not to mention the amount of money they end up producing in terms of merchandising and other ancillary revenue after the fact. That might lead one to believe that the creators of the characters that go on to inspire these movies are wealthy. In many cases, they are not, and the live-action debut of America Chavez in the upcoming "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" helps to illustrate why, as the creators of the character have not received any money for it, and they have only been offered a small sum by the brass at Disney/Marvel Studios.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the character's co-creator Joe Casey opened up about the situation, which is something many comic book writers and artists are afraid to do as it could cost them work at Marvel and/or DC. Yet, Casey has revealed that he hasn't been paid by the studio, and he co-created America Chavez with artist Nick Dragotta back in 2011. Xochitl Gomez is playing the role in the movie alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. Casey said the following:

"Marvel has paid me nothing for America Chavez, not only for appearing in the Doctor Strange sequel, but in numerous animated TV episodes, for the numerous action figures they've made of her, for video games she's appeared in. They seem to be fine with that."

Casey, it's worth noting, rejected what was labeled as a "pittance" by the writer from Disney/Marvel, though no precise amount was quoted. Casey further adds that, "Marvel owns America Chavez. That's not in dispute on any level, but there are still systemic flaws in the way that creators are neither respected nor rewarded." And, especially from Marvel's camp, Casey's words seem to ring very true.