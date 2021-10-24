Winter Soldier Co-Creator Ed Brubaker Initially Felt 'F****d Over' By Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Earlier this year, writer Ed Brubaker's name came up as one of several superhero comic creators who were not sharing in the multi-billion-dollar success of characters they created for Marvel and DC, back before those characters became cash cows on the big and small screen for Disney and Warner Bros. Brubaker created the Winter Soldier while doing work-for-hire for Marvel Comics in the mid-2000s, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was ever a thing.

This year, the Winter Soldier co-headlined his own Disney+ series, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," so it was a natural talking point when Brubaker appeared on Kevin Smith's podcast, "Fatman Beyond." At the time, Brubaker said that he had earned more from residuals as a cameo actor in the movie "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" than he did as the Winter Soldier's co-creator in the pages of Marvel.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brubaker emphasized that he went public with his comments more because people kept asking him about it and because he hadn't had much luck contacting Marvel. He explained:

"I'd been trying to get in touch with them behind the scenes before I said anything in public. The only reason I said anything in public was because I was getting inundated with people wanting my opinion about this or how do I feel. I just started to feel, 'Man, I guess I should just be honest about how I feel about it,' which is, 'I feel kind of like I got f***ed over.' (Laughs.) Because they didn't own a movie studio when I wrote that story."