Challengers Trailer: Zendaya And The Director Of Call Me By Your Name, Together At Last

Thank the movie gods for Luca Guadagnino.

We're in that period of summer movie season where everything can feel a little bit ... empty. A handful of potential blockbusters have proven to be disappointments (either creative or financial) right in front of our eyes, more potential blockbusters are on the way carrying limited buzz, and with all of the sequels and IP noise, a feeling of sameness can start to creep in.

Thankfully, filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is here with "Challengers," an original film from screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes that's coming out this fall. Zendaya ("Dune," "Euphoria") plays a tennis professional who becomes the object of affection of two best friends, played by Josh O'Connor (Prince Charles from Netflix's "The Crown") and Mike Faist (Riff from Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story"), and things get even more complicated from there. "Challengers" seems to tap into Guadagnino's penchant for depicting complex human relationships on screen, often with a heaping helping of sensuality. This is an excellent trailer, which once again underlines just how much sex and sensuality has all but vanished from mainstream American moviemaking.

I will caution you about one thing, though. I knew the basic premise of this movie (as described above), but this trailer reveals something about the film's structure that I didn't expect, and I think it would have been kind of amazing to experience it unfold fresh on the big screen. So if you're someone who is intrigued by the plot and the people involved and doesn't need any more convincing to seek this out when it comes to theaters in September, it might be wise to skip this trailer altogether. For the rest of you, feast your eyes on one of the best trailers of 2023 so far.