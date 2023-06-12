We Hope Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings Renews Studio Faith In R-Rated Comedies

There's been a great deal of consternation lately regarding the seeming death of R-rated comedies. Once upon a time, adult-skewing romps like "Blazing Saddles," "National Lampoon's Animal House," and "Stripes" were cash cows for the studios. They were relatively cheap to produce, and did loads of repeat business. In the 2000s, Judd Apatow reinvigorated the raunchy genre with instant classics like "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Knocked Up," and "Superbad," at which point all you needed to score a box-office hit was to cast the likes of Will Ferrell, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Jonah Hill, and so on.

This changed in the late 2010s. The new comedy superstars either grew more ambitious or simply began to bore audiences by playing the same shticky notes, and no one stepped up to fill the void. Some believe the pandemic lockdown rewired audiences' ticket-buying preferences, but look at the final domestic grosses of 2019. The top R-rated comedy earner that year was "Good Boys," which, devoid of major stars, took in an impressive $83 million. Still, the film was only the 35th highest grossing release of the year. The second-highest grossing R-rated comedy of 2019 was the Taraji P. Henson vehicle "What Men Want," which pulled in a decent $55 million. Meanwhile, "Long Shot," a critically acclaimed rom-com starring Rogen and Charlize Theron, hugely underperformed with a $30 million take.

What gives? Is this just a cyclical occurrence or have moviegoers decided en masse that comedies are now wait-for-streaming fare? The June 23 release of the Jennifer Lawrence raunch-fest "No Hard Feelings" might be a referendum on the genre's commercial viability.