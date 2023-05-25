No Hard Feelings Trailer: Will Jennifer Lawrence's Raunchy Comedy Save The Summer?

Rumors of cinema's demise may have been greatly exaggerated ... or at least have arrived somewhat prematurely.

In the midst of box office analysts and movie nerds screaming that the sky is falling, partly motivated by superhero movies (and the occasional "Fast & Furious sequel) becoming the only dependably profitable movies at the box office while the mid-budget feature targeted for adults has practically disappeared entirely, we might have a glimpse of hope. Original and R-rated adult comedies may be a dying breed these days, but salvation has potentially arrived in the form of, well, Jennifer Lawrence trying to get a 19-year-old to sleep with her. I'm suddenly thinking of that classic Shakespeare quote about strange bedfellows, for some reason.

It's true — moviegoers have been starved of the kinds of raunchy sex comedies that used to be all the rage in the early aughts. Part of that might be because we no longer live in an era where genuine movie stars rule the world anymore, while the other half is probably explained away by studios becoming much more hesitant to wade into tricky territory in a (pardon the awfully corporate-sounding phrase that's about to follow) post-#MeToo environment. But if the marketing for "No Hard Feelings" to this point is anything to go by, then at least one major production is trying to buck that trend with a movie that seems tailor-made to light up the summer season.

After debuting the first attention-grabbing trailer footage back in March and following it up with a special sneak peek at CinemaCon, Sony has released the newest red band trailer for the Lawrence-starring romp. Check it out below!