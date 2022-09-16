Confess, Fletch Director Greg Mottola Strived To Make The Kind Of Detective Comedy We Don't See Much Anymore [Interview]

I didn't know what to expect from the tone of this movie, but it has such an ease to it. It's very laid back.

Yeah, yeah, probably to a point that I worried about that. The character in the books is so unflappable. He's quite chill most of the time, and unless he has to be, so knowing Jon and having worked with Jon, that's what I wrote toward. The book itself doesn't have a lot of physical conflict or action stuff or anything.

The truth is we had to make this on a budget. Even if I thought, "Oh, this is a great chance to invent a car chase or something," we couldn't have afforded it. It was very much like when Sam Levy, the [director of photography], and I thought about how to shoot it, we thought, "Well, let's not do handheld camera. Let's do a more classic Hollywood style. It's a performance film, and we want to feel Boston in the frame. We want to feel these interiors. We don't want it all to be in closeups."

But yeah, I think maybe it just came off of Jon's energy that has this kind of language thing, which hopefully some people like that vibe.

It's nice and easy on its feet, but how challenging was that tone to pull off?

Well, I definitely wanted to give it a light touch. There are so many, and I've been part of some, so many broad comedies, so many hard R-rated comedies that have been made in the last 10 or 20 years. There's a lot of stuff that's very much [made] to get your attention, loud and busy, and that could be amazing. That could be cinematic and that could be fun. I just thought, I kind of love old stuff. I missed the sort of more dialogue-driven, character-based comedy, manner-type stories, comedy of manners type stories. So that's where that aesthetic direction began, I guess.

Something that stands out about "Fletch" in the original movie, I'm not sure about the books, is that he cares more than his carefree attitude suggests. Was that important to you?

I think so. I mean, reading the books, he definitely could be a prick, a wiseass, a troublemaker, but you sense that he really has a value system. What he doesn't have is a lot of respect or patience for the police or the justice system or the law. So he takes it into his own hands to solve things, to get to the bottom of something his own way. He has no problem bending a lot of rules in the process.

You could think he doesn't care about people all that much. But one thing I took away from the books is that there's real sense that he likes weirdos and authentic people, like the sort of equivalent character in the book to Annie, who is this lush who lives in the same apartment building where the murder took place, and she's a potential suspect. She's kind of a mess in a different way than the way Annie and I figured this out, but she's still kind of a mess, and you feel Fletch feels something for her. He doesn't want her to turn out to be the culprit. He does care about the little guy. He wants things to be more right.

We tried to make it so that he's only punching up. He'll lie to anybody, but he's only really f**king with rich people or people who deserve it. When it gets a little more malicious or a little more mean spirited, it's to people that he feels deserve it, like Lucy [Punch's] character, who's the sort of tone deaf influencer type who is trying to sell — and this is a pet peeve of mine — but sell beauty products and self-actualization and lifestyle and travel and all these things that make you just a wonderful person, except they all require you to be super rich. It must make people feel bad, because there's a lot of people out there in our culture who must make people who can't afford that just feel bad. And they're just getting rich telling other rich people how to spend their money. And he doesn't respect that.