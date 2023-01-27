Peacock Lost $2.5 Billion Last Year And Will Lose $3 Billion This Year – How Is This Sustainable?

In the age of the streaming wars, not everyone is going to win. Heck, given what happened in 2022, it's easier to imagine that almost everyone is going to lose, what with Netflix losing so much of its value and HBO Max getting caught in Warner Bros. Discovery's extreme cost-cutting measures. Somewhere in the middle of the pack is Peacock, NBCUniversal's big streaming play controlled by Comcast. The company reported its fourth quarter 2022 earnings recently and, safe to say, they are a long (long!) way from Peacock becoming a profitable venture for them.

Per CNBC, losses attributed to the streaming service totaled $2.5 billion in 2022, which was actually in line with expectations put forth by Comcast. That number includes $978 million worth of losses from the fourth quarter alone. What's more — and what hurts the most — is that the company said it expects losses to total $3 billion for Peacock in 2023. The good news (?) is that those losses also represent an expected peak, meaning that the figure will likely decline from 2024 onward, hopefully towards something resembling a profit. Or, at the very least, a figure more easy to stomach from a loss perspective.

Meanwhile, Peacock is lagging pretty badly as far as subscribers go, with 20 million paid subscribers as of the end of the fourth quarter of last year. While that represents an increase of around five million subscribers from quarter-to-quarter, you're still looking at a landscape where Netflix has 230 million subscribers globally, with HBO Max and Discovery+ having a combined 92 million. Not to mention Disney, which has more than 235 million across Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Point being, Peacock has a long way to go.