Hasbro Is Looking To Sell eOne, Studio Behind The Woman King And Yellowjackets

Well, well, well, if it isn't another pending sale of a big production company with a big media library. Hasbro, the toy company known for "Monopoly" and "My Little Pony," among many other things, got into the media game in a big way in late 2019 with a flashy $4 billion acquisition of eOne, to give the company in-house ability to turn its properties into movies and TV shows. Now? Hasbro is getting ready to sell eOne after pivoting internally to a new strategy.

In a press release, Hasbro revealed that its board has authorized a sale process for eOne, particularly the TV and film business not directly supporting the company's "branded entertainment strategy." In other words, Hasbro still wants to be able to make stuff connected to its toys, just not through eOne in-house. Chris Cocks, Hasbro's new CEO, had this to say:

"Following our recent Investor Day where we introduced our new branded entertainment strategy, Blueprint 2.0, we received inbound interest from several parties for the part of the eOne television and film business that while valuable is not core to our go-forward strategy. This interest informed our decision to explore a sale process. The acquisition of eOne delivered fantastic talent, top tier production and deal making capability and beloved brands with strong toyetic potential including Peppa Pig. We will retain these terrific capabilities while exploring the best way to maximize the value of the eOne TV & Film Business for the benefit of our shareholders."

Lots to dissect there but the big thing? eONe seems to have attracted interest from buyers. And, let's be honest, 2019, just ahead of the pandemic, was a very bad time to get into the movie and TV production business. So it makes sense that Hasbro might be attracted to an offer.