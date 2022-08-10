Yellowjackets Season 2: Everything We Know So Far About The Return Of Showtime's Wild Series

Few new TV series in 2021 generated quite the level of buzz — too easy, I know! — as creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's multi-timeline teen girls thriller "Yellowjackets." If you weren't already hooked by the end of the creepy pilot directed by Karyn Kusama (who knows a thing or two about Hell being a teenage girl), then season 1 was quick to pull you in with its compelling mysteries and captivating, troubling protagonists.

"Yellowjackets" season 1 follows the titular Seattle high school girls' soccer team as they fly to a national tournament in 1996, only for their plane to crash deep in the Canadian wilderness. 25 years later, only a handful of them are still alive after spending 19 months stranded in the woods, during which time... Well, very bad things clearly happened. But the question of precisely what went down (other than some "Lord of the Flies"-style hijinks) and who's still around in 2021 was only partly answered by the end of the season, leaving plenty of material for season 2 to unravel.

Hoping to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump, Lyle, Nickerson, and their co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco have been taking their time to get season 2 just right, with Lyle telling The Wrap they're now looking at a premiere date in the first quarter of 2023. With filming set to begin by the end of August 2022 and continue on through to February 2023, let's take a moment to run down everything we know about the next chapter of Showtime's wild genre-blending breakout hit so far.