There Is A Five-Season Plan For Yellowjackets

We're only a few days away from the season finale of "Yellowjackets," Showtime's addictive new series that's "The Lord of the Flies" meets your favorite '90s teen girl coming-of-age movie. I've been providing episode recaps all season, coming up with theories to the great teenage cannibal mysteries that have been plaguing viewers. Well, Fellowjackets, I've got some good news and bad news. The bad news is that we're likely not going to get answers to all of our burning hypotheses in this week's season finale, but the good news is that it's because the show has a five-year plan. "Yellowjackets" was enthusiastically renewed for a second season, and thank the Antler Queen for that because WE STILL HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS!

Creators and showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson have talked pretty extensively about how they pitched the drama as a five-season story, and "Yellowjackets" star Jasmin Savoy Brown confirmed the five-season plan in a recent interview.

"Here's the truth: I don't know the answer to a lot of the questions. I only know as far as the end of Season 1 and that they have five seasons already written out in their head."

Savoy also noted that she's been looking at all of our theories and apparently, we're all wrong, and she's seen "nothing correct about the Antler Queen." That's okay, as I said in last week's recap, I've already thrown all of my theories in the trash because after being proven correct many times, this show has decided to take no prisoners and lives to break our brains.