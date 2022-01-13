There Is A Five-Season Plan For Yellowjackets
We're only a few days away from the season finale of "Yellowjackets," Showtime's addictive new series that's "The Lord of the Flies" meets your favorite '90s teen girl coming-of-age movie. I've been providing episode recaps all season, coming up with theories to the great teenage cannibal mysteries that have been plaguing viewers. Well, Fellowjackets, I've got some good news and bad news. The bad news is that we're likely not going to get answers to all of our burning hypotheses in this week's season finale, but the good news is that it's because the show has a five-year plan. "Yellowjackets" was enthusiastically renewed for a second season, and thank the Antler Queen for that because WE STILL HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS!
Creators and showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson have talked pretty extensively about how they pitched the drama as a five-season story, and "Yellowjackets" star Jasmin Savoy Brown confirmed the five-season plan in a recent interview.
"Here's the truth: I don't know the answer to a lot of the questions. I only know as far as the end of Season 1 and that they have five seasons already written out in their head."
Savoy also noted that she's been looking at all of our theories and apparently, we're all wrong, and she's seen "nothing correct about the Antler Queen." That's okay, as I said in last week's recap, I've already thrown all of my theories in the trash because after being proven correct many times, this show has decided to take no prisoners and lives to break our brains.
Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Eats Your Flesh?
Ahead of the season 1 finale, we only know the identities of four confirmed survivors post-plane crash, but know that there are others out there. Who they are remains a mystery, as is the all-important status of whether or not Jackie is still alive. As an admitted lurker of the "Yellowjackets" subreddit, I know everyone is hoping the season finale will end with a cliffhanger reveal of Jackie being alive. Personally, I am hoping that an Adult Van shows up at the class reunion because thinking about the inevitable death of my favorite lesbian goalie in future seasons makes me want to cry.
The creators have already confirmed that we're not going to see winter this season, despite the foreshadowing moments shown in the pilot indicating the girls are well into their cannibalism practice when winter hits. This means we're not going to know who the "pit girl" is, who the bloodied body is being dragged through the snow, or who Misty was smiling about in front of the fire. I know, I know, we're all impatient and want answers now, but you've got to admit, it's a little fun to let the sting simmer. All episodes of "Yellowjackets" are available on Showtime for those who want to catch up before this Sunday's season finale.