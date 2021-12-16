Yellowjackets Has Been Renewed For Season 2 Thanks To Positive, Ahem, Buzz

"Yellowjackets" is headlined by Melanie Lynskey, Tawney Cypress, Juliette Lewis, and Christina Ricci, with a talented young cast including Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, and Sammi Hanratty playing their younger selves. Hanratty is an early standout in the episodes that have aired, playing an outcast teenager named Misty with a wild-eyed unpredictability.

"Yellowjackets" has proven it's playing the long game by dropping several clues about the team's time in the wilderness without actually revealing all that much. The flashbacks have already turned bloody and unnerving. Aside from the predictable carnage of a plane crash, there's also been a seance, several creepy carved symbols, and a flash of what appears to be a cult-like cannibalistic sacrifice. The series established early on that the group was in the wilderness for a full 18 months, so this is a story that insists on being told across several seasons.

For in-depth coverage of the series, check out BJ Colangelo's bloody great season 1 primer, then dive into some of her episode recaps. "Yellowjackets" airs on Sundays on Showtime.