Yellowjackets Season 2 Begins Filming Late Summer For A 'Winter Storyline'
"Yellowjackets" positioned a terrifying survival horror mystery at its core, while balancing the central characters and their transitions into their adult counterparts with ease. Having been renewed for a second season, the next installment of "Yellowjackets" will begin filming "late summer," and it will be "revisiting the winter storyline" (via Variety).
Season 1 of "Yellowjackets" ended with Lottie (Courtney Eaton), Van (Liv Hewson), and Misty (Samantha Hanratty) offering the bear's heart as a sacrificial object to the wilderness in order to survive. Meanwhile, in the present, things go awry at the 25-year high school reunion, and a series of untoward incidents occur. Showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson told Variety that they will be picking up the events set in winter to flesh out the remaining storyline:
"We are definitely re-visiting the winter storyline. We've been calling Season 2, 'The Winter of Their Discontent."
Interestingly, "The Winter of our Discontent" is a reference to John Steinback's last novel, known best for its unusual stylistic structure and the use of various narrative points of view. The title is based on William Shakespeare's "Richard III," and the lines paint Richard as a man who views himself as inconsolably unhappy in a cruel and indifferent world.
'Movie magic at play'
"Yellowjackets" has been lauded by critics and audiences alike, especially for its ability to execute a genre mishmash with great skill, which is complemented by strong performances by an ensemble cast. Due to the positively glowing reviews, the show was renewed for a second season, and things will probably take a more grotesque turn, as fresh elements are expected to come into play.
Nickerson commented that the showrunners are currently "in the writing process," trying to figure out the direction of the script, although they are "just getting started" on the actual process. Lyle explained that there's an attempt to make the show as faithful to the winter theme and metaphor as possible, likening the process to "movie magic:"
"We've been in the writers' room for several months now, and we're circling a late summer production start...we will have to get very creative on a production front. But we're starting those production conversations and we have some really amazing and creative people on our team. So this will be movie magic at play."
As filming is expected to commence in late summer, one can expect season 2 of "Yellowjackets" to premiere in late 2022 on Showtime, although an official release date has not been attached to the project as of yet.