Yellowjackets Season 2 Begins Filming Late Summer For A 'Winter Storyline'

"Yellowjackets" positioned a terrifying survival horror mystery at its core, while balancing the central characters and their transitions into their adult counterparts with ease. Having been renewed for a second season, the next installment of "Yellowjackets" will begin filming "late summer," and it will be "revisiting the winter storyline" (via Variety).

Season 1 of "Yellowjackets" ended with Lottie (Courtney Eaton), Van (Liv Hewson), and Misty (Samantha Hanratty) offering the bear's heart as a sacrificial object to the wilderness in order to survive. Meanwhile, in the present, things go awry at the 25-year high school reunion, and a series of untoward incidents occur. Showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson told Variety that they will be picking up the events set in winter to flesh out the remaining storyline:

"We are definitely re-visiting the winter storyline. We've been calling Season 2, 'The Winter of Their Discontent."

Interestingly, "The Winter of our Discontent" is a reference to John Steinback's last novel, known best for its unusual stylistic structure and the use of various narrative points of view. The title is based on William Shakespeare's "Richard III," and the lines paint Richard as a man who views himself as inconsolably unhappy in a cruel and indifferent world.