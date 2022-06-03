Yellowjackets Season 2 Will Explore The Fundamental Mystery Of How Trauma Changes People [ATX]

Following the chilling (literally) first season, Showtime's sleeper-hit "Yellowjackets" is gearing up to begin shooting its highly-anticipated second season. Half period piece half modern thriller, "Yellowjackets" tells the story of what happened when the members of the 1996 Wiskayok High School girls' soccer team were stranded in the Canadian wilderness after a tragic plane crash, and how they managed to survive and endure after all these years. The horrific survival mystery quickly became a watercooler series, with extremely active online communities, podcasts, and speculation popping up every week. "Yellowjackets" gave viewers a look at not only the immediate aftermath of the plane crash but how the survivors are holding out 25 years later, leaving all of us addicted audience members to try and fill in the blanks for the time between.

The first season ended with a horrific death, which means fans of the show have been waiting since January to see what happens next.

Are we impatient? Yes. Do we care who knows it? NO. Fortunately, /Film's own Ryan Scott was witness to the aptly named "Reinventing the Watercooler" panel at the ATX Television Festival, where "Yellowjackets" executive producer Drew Comins and eOne EVP of Scripted Programming, Jacqueline Sacerio, dropped some new information regarding the show's upcoming second season.

Buzz, buzz, "Yellowjackets" hive. We've got some honey for you.