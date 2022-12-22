YouTube Scores NFL Sunday Ticket Rights Beginning Next Season

It had been in the works for months behind the scenes but NFL Sunday Ticket officially has a new home for the 2023-2024 season, and it's a streaming service. As announced by the NFL in a press release, YouTube has secured the rights to the white whale of sports deals, which had previously been with DirecTV for a number of years. Now, as the NFL looks to double down on streaming and move away from more traditional TV, YouTube has emerged the victor in something of a surprise. But what does it mean for football fans and, more importantly, those who simply enjoy watching TV? Let's get into it.

First off, Sunday Ticket, which allows viewers to watch all out-of-market games on Sundays, will be available through either YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels. YouTube TV is a live TV subscription service similar to Sling or Fubo that currently begins at $64.99 per month. Primetime Channels is a way to subscribe to third-party services, such as Prime Video or Starz, through YouTube, much like one can do through Amazon, for example. No word yet on what the Sunday Ticket package will cost next season, but YouTube will pay around $2 billion per year for the rights, per CNBC. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had this to say about it: