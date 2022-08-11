Disney Now Has More Streaming Subscribers Than Netflix, But Makes Less Money From Them

Disney reported its third quarter earnings for 2022 recently, and one of the major headlines was that the company has now amassed 221.1 million subscribers across its portfolio of streaming services. This includes Disney+ (152.1 million), Hulu (46.2 million), and ESPN+ (22.8 million). That now makes Disney the king of the hill as it overtakes Netflix, which currently has 220.7 million subscribers worldwide. There's a new champion! But there's also a huge, very important caveat to the victory.

According to Variety, Disney actually makes quite a bit less actual revenue per subscriber than Netflix does. For example, Disney+ generates only about 39% as much revenue for each subscriber compared to Netflix. The average revenue per user (ARPU) is especially grim overseas for the Mouse House currently. Disney+ Hotstar, the company's Asia Pacific international offering, represents 38% of the Disney+ subscriber base. However, the ARPU is just $1.20 per month in the most recent quarter. For comparison, Netflix had an ARPU of $8.83 per month in the Asia Pacific region. A stark contrast indeed.

On the one hand, Disney is leading in the ever-important category of overall subscribers at a time when subscriber growth is slowing to a crawl in North America (just ask Netflix about its very bad year). And yet, when it comes to the bottom line for any company, money, Disney is lagging pretty badly. So, what gives?