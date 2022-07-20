Netflix Loses Almost A Million Subscribers, But Is Still Optimistic

Netflix better be getting down on its knees and kissing the ground "Stranger Things" walks on because it seems like that show is almost single-handedly holding the top streamer back from falling off the edge of a cliff. According to The BBC, Netflix announced that it beat expectations and only lost around a million subscribers between April and July. "Only." But last quarter they estimated a loss of 2 million subscribers, which sent their stocks plummeting and caused a huge shake-up in the company that up to this point had only ever seen growth. So, this huge dip in subscribers is still viewed as a win by both the company and fancy pants market analysts.

The reason for Netflix's slippage is multifaceted. For one, there's a ton more competition now. Netflix may still be the biggest fish in the pond, but other fish like Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max are getting bigger and bigger every day. They have room to grow, which is one of the problems. Netflix is so dominant that there aren't many more subscribers for them to get. In short, there's nowhere left to go but down, especially when they keep hiking their prices up and delivering quantity over quality with their movies and shows nine times out of 10.

This is why you're hearing a lot about them adding surcharges for shared accounts and adding a lower-priced ad-supported tier. It's not about gaining new subscribers anymore, it's about making the most they can out of who they still have.