Here's How You Can Use YouTube To Access Over 30 Streaming Services

For now, Primetime Channels is only available in the U.S., and users can sign up through the platform's Movies & TV hub. YouTube has signed up 35 different partners for the launch (the full list is available on the YouTube blog), each of which will basically get its own YouTube channel. Like any other, each channel will have a curated homepage with the videos directly available. Users can also browse the Movies and TV section of the YouTube app or find the streaming content in search results, recommendations, and elsewhere around the platform.

The channels will differ from others in only one way: if it's a service that the browsing user is already subscribed to, there will be a neon green button that says "Watch now." Otherwise, you'll be prompted to subscribe or "Pay to watch." For fans who like to go deeper into what they're watching, the Primetime Channels homepages will also feature curated trailers, behind-the-scenes footage, and cast interviews for each title.

The Verge reports that two particular YouTube mainstays will go unchanged: when watching the shows/movies, users will still have the ability to leave a comment and like or dislike. While commenting does sound like a genuinely fun way to engage with other viewers, I can't help but wonder if those particular features will stick around on a permanent basis. It's really easy to imagine how certain groups of people will abuse the comments section or smash the dislike button just for the sake of being jerks. How long before some of YouTube's new partners take issue with that?