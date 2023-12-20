Godzilla And Miyazaki Prove There's An Appetite For Japanese Movies At The Box Office

It had been a quiet couple of weeks at the box office until "Wonka" arrived to liven things up with a bigger-than-expected debut. Luckily, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" has had long legs, or theaters would truly be in rough shape, as Disney's "Wish" flopped pretty hard and "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" didn't hold nearly as well as "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" did. Thankfully, a pair of imports from Japan emerged as unexpected saviors.

Toho's "Godzilla Minus One" and Studio Ghibli's "The Boy and the Heron" have both overperformed at the box office in North America in recent weeks. Director Takashi Yamazaki's wildly acclaimed new take on the King of the Monsters has remained in the top five for three weekends now, and even topped the U.S. charts for several days. Toho has since extended the film's run well beyond what was originally intended, adding more screens along the way. It has now amassed $35 million domestically with a potentially lucrative Christmas frame coming up.

Meanwhile, Hayao Miyazaki's "Heron," marking his first feature film in a decade, became a straight-up event and surprised the industry by topping the box office on its opening weekend. It was the first time in history that an original anime took the number one spot. Miyazaki, the director of classics such as "Spirited Away" and "Ponyo," has become an almost mythical filmmaker at this point, and audiences proved that in a big way. Through two weekends and change, the film has made almost $25 million domestically.

It wasn't just one weekend and done — moviegoers are continuing to show up. Granted, we're talking about well-established brands but there are notable differences. For further context, 2016's also acclaimed "Shin Godzilla" earned just shy of $2 million during its entire domestic run. The tide is turning.