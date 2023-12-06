We're Living In A Golden Age Of Godzilla And Every Fan Should Celebrate

Godzilla has been an absolute staple of cinema dating back to the '50s, which is something very few characters of any kind can claim. From the original 1954 classic that served as an allegory for the terrors of the atomic bomb to blockbuster-sized, silly chaos in films like 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong," there has been much to enjoy over these many decades. But fans of the famous Kaiju are currently in the midst of arguably the single greatest moment we've ever had regarding this franchise. Hard as it may be to believe, it's difficult to deny.

Currently, director Takashi Yamazaki's wildly acclaimed "Godzilla Minus One" is in theaters and had the biggest domestic opening weekend ever for a live-action Japanese movie. That's because this is being hailed as one of the greatest "Godzilla" movies ever made, right up there with the original and 2016's "Shin Godzilla." It's that good. It's also a very serious movie that takes place in Japan just after WWII, with Godzilla emerging in perhaps his most terrifying form yet to once again bring the country to its knees. The first Toho-produced "Godzilla" film in seven years, "Minus One" may well end up in the Oscar race for Best International Feature, and is one of the best arguments for "Godzilla as legitimate cinema" that we've ever had.

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, while moviegoers were busy getting their minds blown by "Minus One," the first trailer for director Adam Wingard's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" dropped. It's a complete 180, featuring a boatload of CGI monsters, a very pink Godzilla, and the King of the Monsters running hilariously fast alongside an ironclad Kong to go battle some newfound threat. This is massive-scale popcorn entertainment using Godzilla as a vehicle for absurd blockbuster escapism.