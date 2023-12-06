We're Living In A Golden Age Of Godzilla And Every Fan Should Celebrate
Godzilla has been an absolute staple of cinema dating back to the '50s, which is something very few characters of any kind can claim. From the original 1954 classic that served as an allegory for the terrors of the atomic bomb to blockbuster-sized, silly chaos in films like 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong," there has been much to enjoy over these many decades. But fans of the famous Kaiju are currently in the midst of arguably the single greatest moment we've ever had regarding this franchise. Hard as it may be to believe, it's difficult to deny.
Currently, director Takashi Yamazaki's wildly acclaimed "Godzilla Minus One" is in theaters and had the biggest domestic opening weekend ever for a live-action Japanese movie. That's because this is being hailed as one of the greatest "Godzilla" movies ever made, right up there with the original and 2016's "Shin Godzilla." It's that good. It's also a very serious movie that takes place in Japan just after WWII, with Godzilla emerging in perhaps his most terrifying form yet to once again bring the country to its knees. The first Toho-produced "Godzilla" film in seven years, "Minus One" may well end up in the Oscar race for Best International Feature, and is one of the best arguments for "Godzilla as legitimate cinema" that we've ever had.
On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, while moviegoers were busy getting their minds blown by "Minus One," the first trailer for director Adam Wingard's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" dropped. It's a complete 180, featuring a boatload of CGI monsters, a very pink Godzilla, and the King of the Monsters running hilariously fast alongside an ironclad Kong to go battle some newfound threat. This is massive-scale popcorn entertainment using Godzilla as a vehicle for absurd blockbuster escapism.
The different flavors of Godzilla
In both cases, one can scroll through social media and see plenty of enthusiastic reactions from fans. Some express awe at the sheer filmmaking on display in "Minus One," while others clap their hands at the sheer audacity of Godzilla lit up in pink in a full-on sprint with Kong. In many cases, the same fan is expressing some form of love for both films. Twitter user Yoko Higuchi summed up the whole thing pretty succinctly, pointing out the downright jarring differences between the two films, while also pointing out that many fans seem to want both.
#GodzillaMinusOne: Live. Despite the horrors of this world, you must find it within you to keep going. The ghosts of your past are your own creation. Live and put your personal war behind you.
Godzilla x Kong: LET'S GO KICK THAT MONKEY'S ASS!
Godzilla fans: One of each please.
— Yoko Higuchi (@theYokoHiguchi) December 4, 2023
"One of each please" sums up so perfectly what so many of us "Godzilla" fans are feeling right now. For most of Godzilla's existence, there have been two pretty distinct flavors within the films: There is the gritty seriousness of something like the original "Godzilla," while there are more bombastic, over-the-top adventures like "Destroy All Monsters." Different though they may be, both have been embraced by the fandom. For every "Return of Godzilla," there is a "Godzilla: Final Wars" to balance the scale. Do they all work? Of course not. But it's not as though the serious ones are always good and the ridiculous ones are always bad. Both flavors can be extremely enjoyable.
What feels so unique about this moment though is the fact that we're getting both flavors (at the extreme ends of each spectrum) within mere months of one another. "Godzilla Minus One" just hit theaters and "Godzilla x Kong" is due to arrive in April 2024. Granted, we haven't seen the entire film that Wingard has cooked up, but based on the trailer alone, it's crystal clear that he's doubling down on the pure monster mayhem that was on display on "Godzilla vs. Kong."
Godzilla having his biggest moment 70 years later
We've yet to even mention "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" in all of this. Indeed, sandwiched between these two movies is the first season of the Apple TV+ series, which takes place firmly in the MonsterVerse alongside films like "Godzilla x Kong." It's also bringing large-scale monster action to the small screen, which is a pretty big deal. It's not as though the G man has never made his way to TV. Just look at the low-budget affair that was the '90s series "Godzilla Island" (which you can watch on YouTube for free).
It's genuinely wild that all three of these projects are happening back-to-back-to-back and as the original "Godzilla" celebrates its 70th anniversary next year. Seven decades of monster throw-downs and this is very debatably the best moment the franchise has ever had. That's pretty damn impressive. You want an Oscar-worthy take that positions Godzilla as a straight-up villain? You got it. You want a big monster team-up movie full of expensive CGI and nonsense we can't even predict? I'll see you in theaters April 12 next year. Want to spend time on the ground level of the MonsterVerse with some good human characters and kaiju action sprinkled in? Tune into "Monarch." It's all there, all at once.
I am certainly not advocating that more is better. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is suffering from an overexposure issue right now. But "Godzilla," as a franchise, has never been overexposed. Generally speaking, we have a movie every couple of years on average, with some larger breaks sprinkled in there. The key is quality. Right now, different filmmakers with very different takes on the beloved monster are delivering valid and welcome material, which is inspiring truly enjoyable conversation within the fandom. That is to be celebrated.