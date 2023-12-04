Godzilla's Pink Makeover In Godzilla X Kong Is The Hottest Reveal Of CCXP

Wake up, babe, Godzilla is pink now!

Yesterday's big reveals from Brazil's Comic Con Experience (CCXP) included a first look at "House of the Dragon" season 2, but another powerful lizard stole the show today. The first trailer for upcoming MonsterVerse movie "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" teased a team-up between the two titular monsters, and both of them are sporting a hot new look.

King Kong acquires a mechanical brace on his arm, presumably due to a run-in with monster ape villain Skar King. But Godzilla won the prize for best-dressed kaiju by emerging from his frozen hibernation with pink energy lighting up his spines and blasting out of his mouth. Did Godzilla spend the summer watching "Barbie" and find himself infused with atomic Kenergy?

In combination with the blue that's also featured in the trailer," "Godzilla X Kong" continues the cinematic trend that's come to be known as "bisexual lighting" — an aesthetic marked by the strong contrast of pinks, blues, and purples. So named because those are the three shades found in the bisexual flag, bisexual lighting blossomed over the last decade in films like "Blade Runner 2049," "The Neon Demon," "Atomic Blonde," and "Birds of Prey" — sometimes with deliberate bisexual implications, and sometimes just because it looks cool.

The pink energy makes sense for Godzilla, a creature conceived out of the unnatural horrors of the atom bomb. Pink is a color rarely found in nature, and there's even been some debate over whether "pink" actually exists or whether it's just an invention of the human mind. (As clarified by Scientific American, pink is just an invention of the human mind, but so are all other colors).