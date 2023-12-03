The Titans Unite In The First Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Trailer

Behold! We have your first look at the biggest cinematic showdown of 2024. Warner Bros. and Legendary have released the first trailer for "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." This serves as a sequel to 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong" and will end up as the fifth movie in the MonsterVerse franchise that kicked off in 2014 with Gareth Edwards' "Godzilla." As the title implies, this is no longer a "versus" situation between the two storied monsters — but a new threat has emerged that they are going to need to contend with.

The film once again sees Adam Wingard in the director's chair. What's interesting is that this is the first time a director has returned to the MonsterVerse, as every previous entry was helmed by someone different. Jordan Vogt-Robers directed "Kong: Skull Island," with Michael Dougherty taking on "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." So, what has Wingard cooked up for us this time? Check it out for yourself above.