The Titans Unite In The First Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Trailer
Behold! We have your first look at the biggest cinematic showdown of 2024. Warner Bros. and Legendary have released the first trailer for "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." This serves as a sequel to 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong" and will end up as the fifth movie in the MonsterVerse franchise that kicked off in 2014 with Gareth Edwards' "Godzilla." As the title implies, this is no longer a "versus" situation between the two storied monsters — but a new threat has emerged that they are going to need to contend with.
The film once again sees Adam Wingard in the director's chair. What's interesting is that this is the first time a director has returned to the MonsterVerse, as every previous entry was helmed by someone different. Jordan Vogt-Robers directed "Kong: Skull Island," with Michael Dougherty taking on "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." So, what has Wingard cooked up for us this time? Check it out for yourself above.
The return of the Kings
Returning human cast members for the sequel include Rebecca Hall (Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes), and Kaylee Hottle (Jia). New cast members joining the Monsterverse include Fala Chen ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), Rachel House ("Foundation"), and Dan Stevens ("Beauty and the Beast"). It marks a reunion between Stevens and Wingard, who previously collaborated on "The Guest." The synopsis for the film reads as follows:
This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.
This has, somewhat quietly, become one of the most successful cinematic universes around. To date, the films have collectively grossed more than $1.9 billion worldwide, with "Godzilla vs. Kong" becoming one of the first blockbusters that helped get theaters back on their feet in the aftermath of the pandemic. The franchise also recently expanded to the small screen with the release of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" on Apple TV+. It's a good time to be a fan of giant monster action, it seems.
"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" is set to hit theaters on April 12, 2024.