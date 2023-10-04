The Final Fight In Godzilla (2014) Is The Best Action Scene Ever

(Welcome to Best Action Scene Ever, a column dedicated to breaking down the best, most effective action sequences throughout the genre. In this edition, we ring in the release of Gareth Edwards' "The Creator" by looking back at the director's most underappreciated blockbuster yet and its most enthralling set piece: the climactic city battle in 2014's "Godzilla.")

Sometimes, this column is all about taking a deeper look into all the unquestionable classics of the action genre, breaking down the fundamentals of why they stand the test of time. Other times, it involves shining a light on certain kinds of media that perhaps didn't receive all the credit they were due at the time. And every now and then, this can boil down to taking a stand on some hot takes that might sound hyperbolic (at best) or downright unhinged (at worst). This, my friends, might very well be one of those times.

Many consider Gareth Edwards' "Godzilla" a divisive entry in the kaiju canon for several reasons, though even the biggest 'zilla purists out there can't deny that the 2014 film was an utterly unforgettable experience on the big screen. While the human characters leave plenty to be desired, the filmmaker more than made up for the sin of killing off Bryan Cranston halfway through the movie by taking an impressively measured and restrained approach to making Godzilla scary again. While many chafe at the decision to keep the big guy off-screen for so much of the runtime, borrowing a page out of the "Jaws" and "Jurassic Park" playbook only made the final act of the movie all the more effective than it otherwise would've been.

That's also why the final battle in San Francisco remains a high-water mark in both the franchise and, yes, action sequences overall.