House Targaryen Declares War Upon Itself In The House Of The Dragon Season 2 Teaser Trailer

It's pretty astounding to think how successful "House of the Dragon" season 1 was despite the incredibly negative legacy of "Game of Thrones." George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal's prequel series has managed to not only match the thrills and the attention "Game of Thrones" got but to even improve upon certain aspects of its predecessor.

"House of the Dragon" takes place nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones" and tells the epic story of the Targaryen family and the war of succession over the throne of King Viserys I after he decides to name his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) heir — a title no woman has ever had in the Seven Kingdoms. "House of the Dragon" suffered a bit from an abundance of time jumps and cast changes in season 1, which luckily shouldn't be a problem in season 2. It also gave us one hell of a performance by Paddy Considine.

The fantasy drama was a big enough success that HBO is reportedly developing another "Game of Thrones" prequel that goes back even further in time to tell the story of Aegon the Conqueror (Tom Glynn-Carney). Before we get there, however, we have to finish the story of Rhaenyra and her adversary, Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). Luckily for fans, we now have the first images from "House of the Dragon" season 2, and above you can watch the official teaser.