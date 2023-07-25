House Of The Dragon, Dune: The Sisterhood, And Everything Else Still Filming Despite The Hollywood Strikes

There aren't a lot of cameras rolling in Hollywood right now. A strike by the Writers Guild of America began on May 2, 2023, shutting down 80 percent of productions, and writers were joined by actors on June 14 when trade association AMPTP failed to reach a deal with the union for actors and performers, SAG-AFTRA. This means that actors on any production shooting under an agreement with SAG-AFTRA — which means the vast majority of movies and TV shows produced by American studios — are currently on strike from both acting in and promoting struck projects.

There are a few exceptions to that category. Some projects filming overseas are instead produced under agreements with local actors' unions, like the United Kingdom's Equity. In cases like this, SAG-AFTRA members have no legal protection if they choose to strike, even in solidarity. Per Equity's guidance, SAG-AFTRA members working under Equity contracts in the UK...

...should continue to work and should not be prevented from doing so by a SAG-AFTRA picket. As the strike has been authorised under legislation in the United States and is not lawful under United Kingdom legislation, you have no protection against being dismissed or sued for breach of contract by the producer or your engager if you take strike action or refuse to cross a picket. If your action was to cause losses to your engager (the producer) or third parties, they may hold you liable for those losses. Under UK law, SAG-AFTRA is not permitted to discipline you for continuing to work.

In addition to these exceptions for actors working under overseas union contracts, SAG-AFTRA itself is offering interim agreements to "truly independent" productions that will allow them to continue filming. A full list of productions given permission to continue is available on SAG-AFTRA's website. Here are some of the biggest movies and TV shows that still have cameras rolling amid the strikes.