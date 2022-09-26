House Of The Dragon's Latest Time Skip Is Its First Big Stumble

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time where popular serious dramas had seasons that lasted longer than eight to 10 episodes. In fact, they even had seasons that lasted for more than 13 episodes. Back in the ancient times, ABC aired a show called "Lost," which had over 20 episodes for each of its first three seasons. The show was often criticized for having "filler" episodes; viewers had all these questions about the mysterious island, but the show was dedicating time to storylines where Sawyer loses at ping pong or Hurley struggles to get an old van's engine to work. "Enough with the filler!" fans said. "Let's get to the good stuff."

And then, season 3 of "Lost" ended with a stretch of wonderful plot-accelerating episodes, culminating in a final twist that fundamentally changed everything we thought we knew about the show. I've still got goosebumps. And although the later seasons have their fair share of critics, fans generally seemed to agree that the show's decision to cut down on the number of episodes — making for a faster-paced show with far less filler — was the right choice.

But as we watch modern shows like "House of the Dragon," one can't help but look back at all the "filler" storylines of early "Lost" under a whole new light. Those final moments of the season 3 finale were mind-blowing in part because of how much they changed the show's status quo. Fans may have been frustrated by how long it took to get to that point, but without the 60-plus episodes beforehand, would the big twist have had anywhere near the same impact?