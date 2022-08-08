Matt Smith And Emma D'Arcy Say Their House Of The Dragon Characters' Love Language Is High Valyrian

"I actually really enjoyed the process," D'Arcy said about their experience learning High Valyrian. "It's like a fully functioning language — it's fully operational and so it's really gratifying to unpick."

Smith, on the other hand, initially wasn't excited by the amount of High Valyrian he had to learn. "I had pages of it. Reams," he shared. "At first, I dreaded it. But when I got to it, I quite enjoyed learning it and quite enjoyed performing it."

D'Arcy and Smith and the other "House of the Dragon" actors who had to speak the fantastical language were sent an English translation of their lines as well as a direct English translation and an audio recording of the lines in High Valyrian so they could get an ear for how to pronounce everything.

Being able to parrot the words, however, wasn't enough for either actor. "You get the sense of it and then you learn the language side of it and then you try and marry the two," Smith said.

D'Arcy was also keen to find ways to embed meaning into their High Valyrian lines. "We did lots of different things like using gesture while practicing to just try and embed meaning into the sentences and looking at the English translation or saying the High Valyrian," they shared. "I really enjoyed it."